Province Proclaims Safety and Health Week in May

Saskatchewan will join other jurisdictions throughout North America in proclaiming May 1-7, 2022 Safety and Health Week.

Safety and Health Week, previously known as North American Occupational Safety and Health (NAOSH) Week launched in 1997. The week is observed in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The goal is to focus everyone on the importance of preventing injury and illness in the workplace, at home and in the community.

"Our province has a long history of leading the way for health and safety in the workplace," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. "It is important that we continue to work together to ensure everyone goes home safe at the end of the day."

This year marks the 50th anniversary of The Occupational Health Act, 1972. The bill was introduced in response to existing concerns for workplace health and safety and the implications for the economic and social development of the province. It was the first of its kind in North America and outlined a joint responsibility for safety between employers and employees. The Act also contained three important rights protecting workers that still exist today:

The right to know what hazards are present in the workplace.

The right to participate in keeping your workplace healthy and safe.

The right to refuse unusually dangerous work for yourself and co-workers.

Visit the Safety and Health Week website for more information about the history and goals of the week, and to find tools and resources for the workplace.

