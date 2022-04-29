DLNR News Release: KALALAU CAMPSITES AGAIN HELD BACK FOR LOCAL RESIDENTS

(LĪHUʻE) – Beginning next Tuesday, May 3, the DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) will issue a limited number of overnight permits for camping in Kalalau in the Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park on Kauaʻi. Permits can be purchased on a space available basis, to walk-in applicants only, at the Kauaʻi State Parks Office in the State Office Building in Līhuʻe. Permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m.-11a.m., Tuesday through Thursday, each week through the summer.

An additional capacity of 20 people each night will be allowed from May 15-September 7 and will be reservable up to 30 days in advance of your first night of camping. For example, on May 3, camping reservations can be made beginning between May 15-June 2. When capacity is filled, reservations will stop for that day.

The hold-back rule was in place for decades, but in recent years has been suspended for a number of reasons. This includes flood closures in 2018 and 2019 and during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rule was established to allow Kauaʻi residents a chance to enjoy Kalalau in the face of extreme global demand. The Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park, and its famed Kalalau Trail, is one of the most popular park destinations on the planet, and competition for the limited backcountry permits is fierce.

Additional Kalalau Permit Availability

Overnight capacity for Kalalau between May 15-September 7, 2022, will be increased from 60 to 80 people per night (+20).

Additional permits available to walk-in applicants only, at the State Parks Office in Līhuʻe.

Walk-in permits can be purchased on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays beginning May 3, 2022.

Permits are issued from 8 a.m.- 11 a.m. or until capacity is full, whichever comes first.

Maximum six people per permit (applicants must provide all names at time of purchase, NO substitutions).

Permits good for 1-5 nights

Credit card payments only



Hiking or camping beyond Hanakāpīʻai Stream is not permitted and people found in the area without a valid permit can be cited or arrested.

