Governor DeSantis Thanks Retiring Supreme Court Justice Alan Lawson for His Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Florida Supreme Court Justice Alan Lawson announced his retirement after serving as the 86th Justice of the Florida Supreme Court since his appointment in December 2016. A native of Lakeland, Justice Lawson had previously served as the Chief Judge of Florida’s 5th District Court of Appeals and as an assistant county attorney for Orange County.

“Justice Alan Lawson has admirably served the people of Florida on our Supreme Court,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “As a principled legal mind who understands the limited role of the judiciary in our republican form of government, Justice Lawson’s dedication to public service, from his time as an assistant county attorney in Orange County through his time on the Supreme Court, has served to protect the rights and liberties of all Floridians. I ran for Governor in part because of the importance of the gubernatorial responsibility of shaping our Supreme Court, and I will appoint a successor to Justice Lawson who will uphold our state’s Constitution and interpret the law with the same dedication to the original understanding of the text that Justice Lawson demonstrated throughout his judicial career.”

