Business Consultant, Eric Beschinski Becomes a Best Selling Author With Cracking The Rich Code, Vol. 7
Eric Beschinski, entrepreneur, business coach, and adjunct professor, is a contributing author for the bestselling book, Cracking the Rich Code, Vol. 7.
This book offers some valuable entrepreneurial insights that will strengthen your life, your business, and your effectiveness overall.”VALPARAISO, IN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cracking the Rich Code, Vol. 7 was just released in April, 2022 and quickly became a number 1 best-seller in over 20 categories and several countries including “business consulting” (US, Canada, and Australia), “financial services” (US), “free enterprise” (US and Canada), “consulting” (Australia), “small business e-books” (Australia), and “economics” (Canada). The book series was created by Jim Britt, one of the world’s top 20 success coaches, and Kevin Harrington from the hit TV show, Shark Tank. Along with 20 other top entrepreneurs and success strategists, each volume of Cracking the Rich Code shares ideas, methodologies, mindsets, and resources to help others succeed.
Eric Beschinski, one of the contributing authors to Cracking the Rich Code, Vol. 7, reached #1 International Best-Selling Author status with the book’s official launch on April, 27th, 2022. In Eric’s chapter, entitled “Saltwater”, he discusses one of the keys to navigating the sea of people with whom we interact throughout our lives. He stresses how important this is, because we cannot succeed alone. However, when we use principles like the ones he mentions in the book, we will be able to "... align [our] motives and motion so that [we] can have a purposeful, powerful, practical, and loving impact on the world" (Eric Beschinski, Cracking the Rich Code, Vol. 7, page 155).
Cracking the Rich Code, Vol. 7 held the number 1 spot in the US, Canada, and Australia, and sales even surpassed best-selling authors Stephen Covey (The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People), Timothy Ferriss (The 4-Hour Workweek), Dave Ramsey (The Total Money Makeover), and Tony Robbins (MONEY Master of the Game).
No stranger to success, Tony Robbins says about Cracking the Rich Code, Vol. 7, “This book offers some valuable entrepreneurial insights that will strengthen your life, your business, and your effectiveness overall.”
Cracking the Rich Code, Vol. 7 is available at Amazon.com in paperback or Kindle format.
About Eric Beschinski: Eric Beschinski is an entrepreneur, business consultant, speaker, and adjunct professor of business at Valparaiso University. His higher purpose is helping others (especially small business and nonprofit leaders) find & fulfill their purpose then take their organizations to the next level. His company, Greenfire Innovations, LLC works with entrepreneurs and business leaders to propel them into radical clarity with a powerful mindset and a focused plan to reach their next, ideal outcome.
