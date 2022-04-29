Hyer Calling Foundation Appoints Dino Miliotis Chief Executive Officer

Dino Miliotis Chief Executive Officer "A single touch can change the world," Dino Miilotis

Mr. Miliotis' accomplishments are unparalleled and his business genius is simply amazing” — Kevin Hyer Chairman

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dino Miliotis was appointed CEO of the non-profit, Hyer Calling Foundation. The Foundation, dedicated to reducing the stigma of substance use disorder in the workplace, raises funds to provide no-cost career counseling, job placement assistance, legal, mental health, and other related services that insurance doesn't cover.

"There is no better choice as CEO" said Kevin Hyer, Chairman. "Mr. Miliotis' accomplishments are unparalleled and his business genius is simply amazing."

Miliotis, already its CFO, has been serving as spokesman for the Foundation since last December. His message, changing the world one person at a time is his mantra and driving force behind what he describes as the most rewarding venture of his life. "I'm truly honored," said Miliotis. "But there's so much more we need to do, so if you don't mind I'll celebrate later."

A former addict himself, Miliotis describes his journey and road to recovery from a more than 20 year battle with alcohol in his memoir, There Is No Box. The book's success, especially in the recovery community estimated nationally at over 30 million, paved the way to joining Hyer Calling in 2021. "All the money in the world can't buy your sobriety," Miliotis explains. "I wanted my life back...I didn't just want to be alive, I wanted to live again."

The billionaire entrepreneur is best known as the inventor of an all-natural insect repelling wristband, Bug-Ban, and one of the pioneers of outsourced payroll, now a multi-billion-dollar-a-year industry. Even after announcing his retirement in 2020, Miliotis has no plans of slowing down. "I've consulted hundreds of companies and I speak to groups all around the world, it's all so rewarding" he explains. "Helping others live productive, purposeful lives is what this is all about," said Miliotis. "And I'll never get tired of doing that."

In addition to serving as the Foundation's new Executive, Miliotis is also founder of Life Without Limits Magazine, and Foundation Fundraisers.

The Hyer Calling Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization established in Philadelphia by labor and employment attorney Kevin Hyer and his family. The Foundation raises funds to provide top quality, no cost career counseling services to those in recovery so that they can get back on their feet professionally as quickly as possible. For more information or to make a donation go to http://donate.hyercalling.org/