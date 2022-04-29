Moms deserve a six-figure paycheck this Mother's Day, survey shows

If motherhood was a paid position, 38% think moms deserve a salary of $100,000 or more. In total, 66% think a mom’s pay should be higher than $60K a year.

You cannot buy love — just show it your own way… be genuine… be there… connect… show you care, even if you do it empty-handed...” — Dr. Shaker Zahra, Carlson School of Management, the University of Minnesota