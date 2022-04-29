Asphalt Repairs Begin Monday on Route 989 and Lovi Road in New Sewickley Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing asphalt repairs on Route 989 and Route 2006 (Lovi Road) in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, May 2 weather permitting.

Asphalt repair operations will occur around-the-clock from 8 a.m. Monday, May 2 to 8 a.m. Monday, May 9. The following roadways are included as part of these repairs:

Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur during the work. These roads are being repaired as part of the $21.75 million Freedom Road Upgrade project because they will be the detour routes.

Crews from Gulisek Construction will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

