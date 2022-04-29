Submit Release
Asphalt Repairs Begin Monday on Route 989 and Lovi Road in New Sewickley Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing asphalt repairs on Route 989 and Route 2006 (Lovi Road) in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, May 2 weather permitting.

Asphalt repair operations will occur around-the-clock from 8 a.m. Monday, May 2 to 8 a.m. Monday, May 9. The following roadways are included as part of these repairs:

Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur during the work. These roads are being repaired as part of the $21.75 million Freedom Road Upgrade project because they will be the detour routes.

Crews from Gulisek Construction will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

# # #

