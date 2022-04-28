2022-04-28 16:41:17.167 Girlfriend Buys $50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket for Boyfriend's Birthday

2022-04-28 16:41:17.167

A Missouri Lottery Powerball ticket bought as a gift turned into a $50,000 birthday surprise.

The winner explained that she’d bought the ticket as a birthday gift for her boyfriend before going out of town for the weekend. When they returned, they checked the ticket and discovered it was a $50,000 winner.

"We didn't even know for a whole week that we had won!" she laughed.

The ticket, which was purchased at Price Chopper, 501 Schug Ave. in Peculiar, matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn on April 13, plus the Powerball number. The winning numbers that night were 14, 16, 41, 63 and 68 with a Powerball of 26.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $20 million. Since Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot was hit, the “Jackpot Reset” promotion is activated through May 4 – giving players who buy three Powerball plays on a single ticket a free $2 Powerball ticket.

Players who purchased tickets in Cass County in FY21 won more than $14.3 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $2.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.