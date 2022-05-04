Submit Release
News Search

There were 846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,968 in the last 365 days.

Pulse NeedleFree Launches the World’s First Disposable Needle-Free Injector for Livestock

LENEXA, KANSAS, U.S.A., May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse NeedleFree Systems, the leading supplier of needle-free delivery technologies to the animal health industry, introduces the world’s first disposable line of needle-free livestock vaccination devices. The Pulse FX product line offers pork producers the health and food safety benefits of needle-free, with plug-and-play operational simplicity at a cost comparable to conventional syringes and needles.

“We understand the challenges that pork producers face, from labor to biosecurity to rising input costs. We set out to make it simpler and safer to administer important vaccines and injectables to keep animals healthy,” explained Edward Stevens, CEO of Pulse NeedleFree Systems. “With the FX device’s engineering breakthroughs, it is easier than ever for pork producers to eliminate needles from their health protocols.”

The Pulse FX is a fixed-dose device that does not require maintenance, repairs or parts replacement. Available dose volumes range from 0.2 ml to 2.0 ml, with configurations for hand-held or hands-free stationary delivery. The FX is convenient for farm workers in high-workload production settings, due to its advanced ergonomics and ultra-lightweight (500 gram) design.

Widely used by large meat producers in the U.S. and international markets, Pulse products administer liquid pharmaceuticals for subcutaneous or intramuscular delivery without an invasive, contaminating needle. The Pulse technology addresses key industry initiatives in the areas of animal well-being, food safety, biosecurity and labor efficiency.

About Pulse:
Pulse NeedleFree Systems is the leading developer and supplier of needle-free injection technologies for the livestock industry. Based in the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor, Pulse markets its products directly and through distribution channels across major markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The Pulse technology has administered more needle-free injections than all competitors combined. For more information, visit pulse-nfs.com or pulse-nfs.com/pulsefx .

Matthew McConkey
Pulse NeedleFree Systems
+1 913-599-1590
mmcconkey@pulse-nfs.com

Pulse FX

You just read:

Pulse NeedleFree Launches the World’s First Disposable Needle-Free Injector for Livestock

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.