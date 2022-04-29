Proceeds From Art Sales To Benefit Ukraine

Helen Lavelle with her original painting of Jesus Christ entitled "Love One Another"

Helen Lavelle with her original painting of Jesus Christ entitled "Love One Another"

"Love One Another" and "Be The Change" Prints

"Love One Another" and "Be The Change" Prints

Every artist has an opportunity to give back in a way that not a lot of people do. This is my way of doing that.”
— Helen Lavelle
SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helen Lavelle, award winning artist and Creative Strategist at the advertising agency that bears her name, will be a featured artist in May at POSH @ The Scranton Club. Lavelle's exhibit of more than a dozen paintings will debut at First Friday Scranton on Friday, May 6.

A portion of the proceeds of art print sales during the exhibit will be donated to St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church to benefit all people suffering during the war in Ukraine. “Every artist has an opportunity to give back in a way that not a lot of people do. This is my way of doing that,” states Ms. Lavelle.

The exhibit will include two of Lavelle's original pieces – a painting of Jesus Christ entitled "Love One Another" and a painting of Mahatma Gandhi entitled "Be The Change". Posters of these two pieces will be available for a donation, with 100% of proceeds going to support Ukraine. “We are most grateful for Ms. Lavelle’s support,” states Pastor Reverend Myron Myronyuk. “The needs become greater with each hour that passes.”

A nationally-recognized leader in the advertising industry, Lavelle is also an advocate for the arts in all genres. Her figurative, landscape and abstract work is held in corporate and private collections worldwide.

For more information on Lavelle or to view and purchase her artwork, visit https://helenlavelleartist.com/.

Helen Lavelle
Lavelle Strategy Group
+1 570-840-1098
hlavelle@lavellestrategy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Proceeds From Art Sales To Benefit Ukraine

You just read:

Proceeds From Art Sales To Benefit Ukraine

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Helen Lavelle
Lavelle Strategy Group
+1 570-840-1098 hlavelle@lavellestrategy.com
Company/Organization
Lavelle Strategy Group
PO BOX 39
Fleetville, Pennsylvania, 18420
United States
+1 570-840-1098
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Proceeds From Art Sales To Benefit Ukraine
Mutual Capital Investment Fund Announces Investment In Forge Group, Inc.
Tony Award-winning Scranton Native Stephen Karam Returns Home to Open Northeastern Pennsylvania Film Festival
View All Stories From This Author