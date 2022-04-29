Proceeds From Art Sales To Benefit Ukraine
Every artist has an opportunity to give back in a way that not a lot of people do. This is my way of doing that.”SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helen Lavelle, award winning artist and Creative Strategist at the advertising agency that bears her name, will be a featured artist in May at POSH @ The Scranton Club. Lavelle's exhibit of more than a dozen paintings will debut at First Friday Scranton on Friday, May 6.
— Helen Lavelle
A portion of the proceeds of art print sales during the exhibit will be donated to St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church to benefit all people suffering during the war in Ukraine. “Every artist has an opportunity to give back in a way that not a lot of people do. This is my way of doing that,” states Ms. Lavelle.
The exhibit will include two of Lavelle's original pieces – a painting of Jesus Christ entitled "Love One Another" and a painting of Mahatma Gandhi entitled "Be The Change". Posters of these two pieces will be available for a donation, with 100% of proceeds going to support Ukraine. “We are most grateful for Ms. Lavelle’s support,” states Pastor Reverend Myron Myronyuk. “The needs become greater with each hour that passes.”
A nationally-recognized leader in the advertising industry, Lavelle is also an advocate for the arts in all genres. Her figurative, landscape and abstract work is held in corporate and private collections worldwide.
For more information on Lavelle or to view and purchase her artwork, visit https://helenlavelleartist.com/.
