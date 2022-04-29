Donald “Swanee” Swanson Saltwater Fishing Access Site Officially Dedicated

CONTACT: Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748 Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-3211 April 29, 2022

Concord, NH – In a ceremony held on April 28, 2022, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s public access site in Newcastle, NH, was officially renamed the Donald “Swanee” Swanson Saltwater Fishing Access.

Swanson was a Coastal Conservation Association of New Hampshire (CCANH) board member, past president, and life-long advocate of CCANH’s mission to support the policies that protected and preserved marine resources, including educating the public about their wise and sustainable use. Swanson believed that everyone should have access to enjoy saltwater resources, and responsible fishing was one of his life-long passions. Swanson loved the seacoast of New Hampshire and worked tirelessly on behalf of CCANH and in partnership with New Hampshire Fish and Game to make the Goat Island Saltwater Fishing Access site a reality. The Donald “Swanee” Swanson Saltwater Fishing Access area is in one of the most beautiful locations along the Granite State’s seacoast, nestled near the Back Channel of New Castle Island and just a short paddle to the majestic Piscataqua River. Renaming the Goat Island access in Swanson’s name provides a meaningful memorial to an individual whose vision, dedication, and leadership helped make its existence possible.

New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/access/.