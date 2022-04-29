Centro de Convívio Vivacidade da Associação Geral dos Operários de Macau visited MPU Seniors Academy

MACAU, April 29 - The Centro de Convívio Vivacidade da Associação Geral dos Operários de Macau organized for its members to visit the Taipa campus of the Seniors Academy of MPU, to allow them to learn about the campus, its enrollment procedures and to visit the various teaching facilities at the campus.

During the visit, academy staff first welcomed the visiting senior citizens, and then introduced the Seniors Academy's educational philosophy, current situation and enrollment procedures etc., and shared the work summary of the academy from the previous year through video. The students of the singing class also performed songs, which received a lot of applause from the audience. Later, under the guidance of the academy staff, the guests visited the various teaching facilities of the campus, including the painting and calligraphy room, the music room, the computer room and the student rest area, etc. Some participants who had already graduated from the Seniors Academy said that they were glad to know that the Seniors Academy had a new campus, which would allow more senior citizens to have the opportunity to return to the campus to study, and that they also appreciated that the various facilities of the campus consider the learning needs of the elderly. In addition, many visitors said that through this visit, they had a better understanding of the Seniors Academy and planned to register for the school in the coming academic year.

The Seniors Academy has operated for 22 years and now has two campuses. The academy has always implemented the concept of lifelong education, and through the multi-disciplinary, multi-form and multi-level school-running structure, it meets and enriches the different knowledge needs of its students. At the same time, the academy continues to optimize the learning environment, promote mutual learning between teachers and students, and encourage and help fellow students, so as to stimulate the enthusiasm of the elderly to learn, and encourage students to continue to increase their self-value and enrich their lives with a positive attitude through participation in studies at the academy.