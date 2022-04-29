State Prisons to Host Hiring Event at Western Piedmont Community College for 17 Locations

The Department of Public Safety is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, April 26 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Western Piedmont Community College (Carr Hall) in Morganton. Representatives from 17 facilities in western North Carolina will be hiring for a variety of positions, including correctional officers, food service, maintenance and nurses.

Interested candidates should bring a valid, government-issued ID. Computers will be available to complete applications on-site. Positions at the facilities receive a North Carolina state benefits plan including health insurance, paid vacation and sick leave, state retirement pension, 12 paid holidays and training.

The corrections profession provides a variety of career options that offer a stable income, public service in the community and an introduction to a career in criminal justice. Administrative, health care, custody, professional positions are available at facilities throughout North Carolina.

Candidates who are unable to attend the event can contact a recruiter at recruiters@ncdps.gov for information on future hiring events.

Location:

Western Piedmont Community College

Carr Hall

1001 Burkemont Ave.

Morganton, NC

