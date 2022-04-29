April 29 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Awards Over $100,000 in Grants for Election Cyber and Physical Security

Denver, April 29, 2022 - Today, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced nearly $130,000 in grant funding for Colorado county clerks to increase cyber security and physical security for federal elections. These grants will help fund critical projects such as upgrading computers systems, implementing new and improved firewalls, and increasing physical security for facilities with information technology systems. The grants come from “Help America Votes Act” federal funding.

“Colorado is considered the safest state in which to cast a ballot, and we have consistently led the nation when it comes to election security,” said Secretary Griswold. “I am so pleased to award these cyber and physical security grants to counties so that Colorado can continue to strengthen the security of our state’s election system.”

“Elections security is our highest priority. With the recent increase in foreign threats, it is imperative that we stay on the cutting edge of technology to ensure our elections remain free, fair, and open,” said Adams County Clerk and Recorder Josh Zygielbaum. “This grant provided much needed assistance in acquiring new equipment that will further protect our systems from bad actors. I greatly appreciate Secretary Griswold making these funds available to Adams County.”

“Arapahoe County is proud to have conducted free, fair and secure elections over the years. But as potential threats continue, we’re always looking for ways to enhance election security,” said Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez “This grant will further protect our voting systems by dedicating additional devices to specific, segmented tasks that will help shield the statewide voter database from any attempted corruption or cyberattacks that could occur during the voting process.”

Full breakdown of the awarded grant funding: