Kristen Fragnoli of Quest Potential Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CANANDAIGUA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We don’t even put life first in “work-life balance.” Kristen Fragnoli believes in always putting life first.

Kristen is a life and leadership coach and the founder of Quest Potential Coaching where she helps people integrate their life with their work.

“Life and leadership go together,” says Kristen. “We're all on a quest to make the most of our lives and tap into our potential and be the best we can be, so it's about working and living in ways that feel true to who you are and connecting with others in a deeply human way. Those things are not necessarily part of what used to be leadership training, but that’s how to be an effective leader, and live a full and vibrant life. That’s conscious leadership.”

According to Kristen, a life consisting of two disparate parts actually creates more stress, because you are not being authentic. That’s why Kristen works primarily with executive leaders on how to prioritize their authentic selves.

“Each of us brings a unique set of strengths and qualities,” says Kristen. “If we don't show up authentically, our energy isn't as vibrant and we're not tapping into our true gifts and talents.”

Kristen coaches her clients to connect with those gifts and talents in themselves and in others to see leadership in new ways, allowing teams to bring their skills and talent to the table, so they can bring enthusiasm and find meaning.

“Your team can only be as vibrant as you are,” says Kristen. “Finding it in yourself is always where it all starts. What are your patterns? What are your assumptions? What are your triggers? What are the unconscious things you can learn about yourself, so you can make different choices? That takes a lot of introspection, and it often requires a thought partner like a coach.”

Prior to launching Quest Potential Coaching, Kristen worked in higher education for 30 years as a professor, dean and finally vice president of a college.

“I loved higher education, until I didn't,” recalls Kristen. “I experienced that sense of disconnection. I definitely had a split life. I didn’t plan it that way. I didn't connect with my work colleagues outside of work and they didn’t really know about my personal life. My friends didn’t really know a lot about what I did professionally.”

That’s when Kristen discovered coaching as a new way to apply her skills and integrate her life while helping other people integrate their lives as well.

“We want you to be a whole person. We want you to bring your strengths and your talents. We want to hear your true voice.”

