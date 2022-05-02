Lost Pearl Creative Releases New Brand and Company Name, Stratifi Creative. - Your Creative Partner

Introducing Stratifi Alex and Shea working on a website design

With a team of 9, a national reach, and exponential growth, they have expanded and elevated their services and brand to better serve you.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The job of a creative team is to tell a story; a client’s story, a business's story, a customer's story — but who tells the creative’s story? Well…they do it themselves. Lost Pearl Creative has been busy adding a few new chapters to their story; now they're ready to share it.Since 2013, the team at Lost Pearl Creative has been consistently providing personalized, cutting-edge design services tailored to meet the needs of their individual clients. They have understood that each of their clients brings their own unique brand, values, and vision to the table. They work to clearly understand, communicate, and grow those brands through strategic planning, clear branding, and creative print and web design.Over the last year, Lost Pearl has experienced exponential growth, allowing them to expand not only their forward-thinking team, but also their services and capacities. Working with brands spanning the nation, they offer a wider range of elevated services than ever before. It quickly became clear to the team that the company had truly taken the leap from contractor to creative partner. Because of this growth and ever-expanding vision, it became evident that it was time to make a change.Introducing Stratifi Creative, your creative partner. To signify the evolution, they have taken on a new name and brand; Stratifi Creative. Stratifi is where “strategy” meets “fidelity,” two words that encapsulate who they are at their core. They believe in planning and achieving major marketing goals for brands with dedicated and loyal support to the business's success. This is the lifeblood of the team at Stratifi.Viewing each client as an extension of their own work family, Stratifi has produced impactful and effective graphic and web design work for small to medium-sized businesses through their foundational process. “Once a business partners with us, they're never struggling on their own to get their vision out into the world,” says Marie Linne von Berg, Stratifi Owner and Creative Director. “Instead, our team learns the heart of the brand, becomes passionate about the things that matter to that business, and we use our creative and marketing expertise to share that vision. We know that companies are more than just a name, it’s the dream of an individual, the passion of employees and team members; and it’s the families and communities that are served.”Deeply knowing each individual company or organization allows Stratifi to make the perfect connections for clients, matching quality services or products with the people who need and love them. Every business has the ability to shape lives, bring joy, and shift the world in a better direction. The hope is that businesses and organizations will allow Stratifi to be their guide, their creative partner, for that journey.The list of design services that Stratifi provides is comprehensive, ranging from brand strategy and print design to digital advertising and social media. Their proven expertise and dedication to the brands who trust in them provides a track record of success. Stratifi wants anyone to know, before they even have that first conversation with their brand strategy company , that their team is loyal (fidelity) to the client's vision and will work (strategy) to see those visions brought to life.Put simply — "we've got this" - your creative partner.

