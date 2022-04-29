Designer Handbag Outlet, Sellection, Brings its New Collection of Top-Branded Handbags to the Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- Wangsa Maju, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sellection offers authentic luxury leather products for both men and women; they carry a wide range of products from brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Fossil, and many more.

Sellection helps women style themselves with its superb collection of luxury leather handbags from different top-rated brands across the world. Sellection's luxury designer handbags collection is genuine and brought in from pioneer brands with utmost care. Over the years, the contemporary designs of these branded bags at Sellection have attracted women's attention with the effortless blend of style and usability.

Sellection offers the most demanded collections of branded designer handbags in Kuala Lumpur, with a modern aim of serving the urban population. The store's luxury lies in the quality of products it offers. The branded handbags collection at Sellection is elegant, on-trend, and vibrant. Their design approach is steeped in the latest trends, yet it is a mash-up of age-old interpretations that connect with worldwide aesthetics.

Sellection, as a trusted reseller, has identified a huge demand for stylish and affordable designer handbags among women who take their style game seriously. That is why Sellection goes the extra mile to bring and resell handbags from the world's top-of-the-line brands to meet the demand.

In the words of Nor Rafidah Khairuddin from Sellection, “In the past, only certain groups could wear and buy luxury branded goods. With what Sellection worked on, all sceptics and views are successfully brushed aside. Regardless of age and social status, ordinary people can buy branded bags, accessories, or handbags at affordable prices. All individuals are eligible and entitled whether they are a housewife, small businessmen, teachers, etc. But we also give value by helping customers choose the desired items at the best price. The customer’s dream comes true even if the repeat is wishful thinking, including having a handbag to suit a particular look, style, and event. There are even customers who repeatedly buy because they are happy with our products.”

The company's brand portfolio includes product lines that cater to all age groups and range from economical and mass-market to elegant, high-end design. Sellection is now widely regarded as a game-changer in the country's luxury leather handbags market. Millions of people trust them, and they have greater average sales for each order. Sellection brings customers closer to fashionable and trendy accessories that complement every style with a vast collection of designer handbags.

Every designer handbag from their new line is made with 100% authentic leather. They put extra effort into bringing a lower price tag for customers who like to shop for the best products at affordable rates. Sourcing products from brands like Coach, Fossil, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Sellection is all set to make the ladies fall in love with their new collection.

Sellection is a luxury leather goods store that carries 100% authentic leather products from well-known brands like Fossils, Coach, and many others. Their products are vibrant, trendy, and highly fashionable.

