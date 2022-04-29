Submit Release
News Search

There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,535 in the last 365 days.

Catch a Tagged Walleye on South Holston Lake? Here’s What to Do.

By Steve Owens/DWR

DWR Fisheries Staff have tagged walleye in South Holston Lake located in Southwestern Virginia and East Tennessee as part of an angler exploitation study. Walleye were collected during the 2022 spring walleye run and tagged with plastic “T-bar” Floy tags that include an individual tag number and DWR mailing address. Anglers that catch a tagged fish should remove the tag by cutting the filament whether they plan to harvest or release the fish. The tag can be returned for a $20 REWARD to the Marion Regional DWR Office located at 1796 Highway Sixteen; Marion, VA 24354.

Anglers are asked to provide the following information: • Date of catch • Was the fish harvested or released? • Were you fishing specifically for walleye? • Did you catch any other walleye on this trip? For more information contact Steve Owens at the Marion DWR Regional Office (276-783-4860).

You just read:

Catch a Tagged Walleye on South Holston Lake? Here’s What to Do.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.