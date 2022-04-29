Catch a Tagged Walleye on South Holston Lake? Here’s What to Do.

By Steve Owens/DWR

DWR Fisheries Staff have tagged walleye in South Holston Lake located in Southwestern Virginia and East Tennessee as part of an angler exploitation study. Walleye were collected during the 2022 spring walleye run and tagged with plastic “T-bar” Floy tags that include an individual tag number and DWR mailing address. Anglers that catch a tagged fish should remove the tag by cutting the filament whether they plan to harvest or release the fish. The tag can be returned for a $20 REWARD to the Marion Regional DWR Office located at 1796 Highway Sixteen; Marion, VA 24354.

Anglers are asked to provide the following information: • Date of catch • Was the fish harvested or released? • Were you fishing specifically for walleye? • Did you catch any other walleye on this trip? For more information contact Steve Owens at the Marion DWR Regional Office (276-783-4860).