SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Visual Impacts Assessment for U.S. Highway 14A / U.S. Highway 85 / Deadwood Box Study and Environmental Study

Contacts: Steve Gramm, SDDOT Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281 Steve Hoff, Project Manager with HDR Engineering, Inc., 605-977-7740.

DEADWOOD, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), along with the Federal Highway Administration and the City of Deadwood, is accepting public input as part of the Visual Impacts Assessment (VIA) for the U.S. Highway 14A/U.S. Highway 85 Deadwood Box Study and Environmental Study.

In July 2020, the SDDOT, the Federal Highway Administration, and the City of Deadwood began a study of the U.S. Highway 14A / U.S. Highway 85 Corridor, referred to as the Deadwood Box. Two build alternatives have been chosen and will be included in the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Environmental Assessment (EA).

As a part of the project, a VIA is being conducted for both build alternatives. Potential impacts of the project include physical disturbance within historic districts and of properties within the districts, noise/vibration during construction, and change in visual environment during or post construction.

The project team is currently accepting public input as part of the VIA process from residents and visitors. A survey can be found at www.DeadwoodBox.com and includes renderings of potential visual impacts for each build alternative as well as space for comment. The public comment period opens Saturday, April 30, 2022, and will be available until Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to view the website should submit a request to the SDDOT ADA coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunications Relay Services for the Deaf).

For further information regarding the U.S. Highway 14A / U.S. Highway 85 / Deadwood Box Study and Environmental Study, contact Steve Gramm, with the SDDOT at 605-773-3281 or Steve Hoff, Project Manager with HDR Engineering, Inc. at 605-977-7740.

