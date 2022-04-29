Almond Milk Market is Extrapolated to Reach a Value of US$ 11.9 Bn by 2032

Companies Profiled in Almond Milk Market are include Daiya Foods Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Whitewave Foods, Sunopta Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc, Califia Farms LLC, Earth's Own Food Company Inc., Hiland Dairy Foods, Malk Organics LLC, Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global almond milk market is set to reach US$ 5 Bn . With sales growing at a 8.8% CAGR , pushing the market size to US$ 11.9 Bn by 2032.



Increasing demand for dairy alternatives across the globe due to high prevalence of lactose-intolerance among individuals across the globe is expected to drive sales in the market over the forecast period.

Almond milk has a creamy and nutty texture, contains high amounts of calcium and vitamins and can be used in a wide variety of dishes. Rising awareness of the health benefits of almond milk is making it a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers.

The almond milk market is one of the fastest-growing non-dairy and vegan milk segments. Consumers are seeking high-quality, premium-brand, nutritious dairy products, which is compelling manufacturers to launch innovative and premium-label products. This is expected to augment demand in the market over the forecast period.

“Growing preference for organic and non-GMO food and beverages across the globe, along with increasing sales of dairy alternatives through online channels will drive the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Sales of almond milk in China are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Demand for almond milk in the U.S. market will increase at a 7.7% CAGR over the assessment period.

Based on end use, demand in the food & beverage sector will continue gaining traction through 2032.

In terms of distribution channel, the online stores segment will account for a lion’s share of the almond milk market.

In 2022, the powder sub-segment is projected to account for a dominant share in the market.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the almond milk market include Daiya Foods Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Whitewave Foods, Sunopta Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc, Califia Farms LLC, Earth's Own Food Company Inc., Hiland Dairy Foods, Malk Organics LLC, Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC, etc.

Almond Milk Market by Category

By Type:

Plain

Flavoured

By Category:

Organic

Conventional

By Packaging Type:

Carton

Glass

Others





By Application:

Beverages

Frozen Desserts

Personal Care

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

4. Global Almond Milk Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Almond Milk Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Nature

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Nature, 2017-2021

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By Nature, 2022-2032

5.3.1. Organic

5.3.2. Conventional

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Nature, 2017-2021

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Nature, 2022-2032

TOC Continue…

