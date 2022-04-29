Submit Release
Stonehill Ranks 38th on the List of 100 Fastest Growing Gator-Owned Businesses

Stonehill recognized as a Gator100 Honoree

Stonehill, a strategy & management consulting firm, is proud to be ranked 38th on the Gator100 list of the fastest-growing businesses.

It is an honor to rank 38 out of 100. We have many UF alumni on our team including myself, so this was a very celebrated accomplishment in our office.”
— Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, a strategy & management consulting firm, is proud to be ranked 38th on the Gator100 list of the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by the University of Florida alumni. The Stonehill leadership team attended the award ceremony on April 22 at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on UF’s campus, where they discovered their ranking and accepted the award.

The Gator100 rankings are determined by Ernst & Young, who verifies financial information submitted by each company and calculates the rankings based on the compound annual growth rate over the past three years.

“It is an honor to rank 38 out of 100,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “We have many UF alumni on our team including myself, so this was a very celebrated accomplishment in our office.”

The 2022 Gator100 celebrated companies from over 17 industries, with the top three representing construction and design, health, and consumer products and services. Of the 100 businesses, 75 were Florida companies with other top state headquarters including Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia.

“The Gator100 shines a bright light on the contributions of UF alumni-owned or -led companies. These are the companies that create jobs, that add value to our communities, and that make an impact around the world,” said Brian Danforth, Assistant Vice President of Development and Executive Director of the UF Alumni Association. “We proudly celebrate our 2022 honorees, the very best of our Gator entrepreneurs and business leaders who have shown the grit and determination we all expect from Gators.”

View the full list of 2022 Gator100 honorees at https://gator100.ufl.edu/2022-honorees.

About Stonehill:
Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in design thinking, business intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving them the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by Insight Magazine as Design Leader of the Year, the US Chamber of Commerce as Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.

