Enter Elon: Order of the Egonauts Reveals Elon Musk as the Next Egonaut

Elon Musk standing on Texas soil sporting South African bolo tie, bomber jacket and cowboy boots. A signature Tesla Roadster flanks a failing oil derrick while Jack Dorsey reads a newspaper headline about Dogecoin and the mountain blue birds eat at their

An historical record of the visionaries that have shaped the world of crypto, The Order of the Egonauts NFT Project announces Elon as the 3rd Egonaut.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make way for one's favorite tweeting billionaire entrepreneur that flies high on Rogan, lands rockets on a dime and leads by example driving forward the largest Co2 stomping fleet of electric vehicles in the US. Yes, Elon Musk continues to be a pioneering force in the world of tech, but when he put the Bitcoin symbol on his Twitter profile in late January of 2021, he also proved to be a force in the world of cryptocurrency, raising the price of Bitcoin nearly 20% in a matter of hours and then going onto suggest this spring that Twitter potentially accept Dogecoin.

Enter Order of the Egonauts, an NFT project whose mission is to create a historical record of the cryptocurrency space through one-of-a-kind illustrations of crypto’s most influential heroes and villains. The art is hand-drawn by Armenian-American artist, Moonface. She, along with the rest of the team, launched the project on the Ethereum blockchain in early 2022 with Vitalik Buterin as the inaugural Egonaut followed by CZ, the founder of Binance.

The Elon Musk Egonaut serves as their third series and was chosen “given the recent groundbreaking news of Elon acquiring Twitter; it seemed not only natural but imperative that he be our next Egonaut,” says one of the project’s co-founders. “After all, if we’re documenting crypto through the prominent figures defining it, Elon and his louder than usual musings on Twitter, particularly his advocacy for free speech, is very much on point with those advocating for limited censorship through decentralization in the blockchain space.”

