22B1002134/BCI-B-East Arrest-Assault on a Corr. Off. 2xct-Serre

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1002134

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Lt. Eric Albright

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-East

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 02/09/2022 1920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) Town of Springfield

VIOLATION: Simple Assault on a Correctional Officer, 2 counts

ACCUSED: Nathaniel A. Serre

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport VT

VICTIM(S):

CO Timothy Wilke, VT-Department of Corrections, SSCF-Springfield, VT

CO Nathaniel Hance, VT-Department of Corrections, SSCF-Springfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/01/2022, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East detectives began an investigation into a report of an assault by Inmate Nathaniel Serre on a Correctional Officer at SSCF in Springfield on 02/09/2022. The Vermont Department of Corrections reported that Serre had assaulted CO Timothy Wilke. Investigation showed that Serre had assaulted Wilke as well as CO Nathaniel Hance.

As a result, on 04/22/2022, Serre was charged with Simple Assault on a Correctional Officer, 2 x counts. He was ordered to appear in Windsor Superior Court on June 21, 2022, to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE 06/21/2022 TIME: 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

BAIL: Held-currently incarcerated

MUG SHOT: No

Detective Lieutenant Eric Albright

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-East

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road | Westminster, VT. 05346

802-722-4600 | 802-722-4691(fax)

eric.albright@vermont.gov