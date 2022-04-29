22B1002134/BCI-B-East Arrest-Assault on a Corr. Off. 2xct-Serre
CASE#: 22B1002134
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Lt. Eric Albright
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-East
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/09/2022 1920 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) Town of Springfield
VIOLATION: Simple Assault on a Correctional Officer, 2 counts
ACCUSED: Nathaniel A. Serre
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport VT
VICTIM(S):
CO Timothy Wilke, VT-Department of Corrections, SSCF-Springfield, VT
CO Nathaniel Hance, VT-Department of Corrections, SSCF-Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/01/2022, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East detectives began an investigation into a report of an assault by Inmate Nathaniel Serre on a Correctional Officer at SSCF in Springfield on 02/09/2022. The Vermont Department of Corrections reported that Serre had assaulted CO Timothy Wilke. Investigation showed that Serre had assaulted Wilke as well as CO Nathaniel Hance.
As a result, on 04/22/2022, Serre was charged with Simple Assault on a Correctional Officer, 2 x counts. He was ordered to appear in Windsor Superior Court on June 21, 2022, to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE 06/21/2022 TIME: 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
BAIL: Held-currently incarcerated
MUG SHOT: No
