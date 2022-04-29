22B1002135/BCI-B-East Arrest-Attempt. Assault on a Corr. Off.; Assault on CO w/Bodily Fluids-Rodrigues

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1002135

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Lt. Eric Albright

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-East

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/01/2022 0815 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) Town of Springfield

VIOLATION: Attempted Assault on a Correctional Officer, Assault on a Correctional Officer with Bodily Fluids,

ACCUSED: Austin T. Rodrigues

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marble Valley Correctional Center, Rutland, VT

VICTIM(S):

CO Jason A. Nareau, VT-Department of Corrections, SSCF-Springfield, VT

CO Jonathan R. Myers, VT-Department of Corrections, SSCF-Springfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/01/2022, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East detectives began an investigation into a report of an assault by Inmate Austin Rodrigues on a Correctional Officer at SSCF in Springfield on 03/01/2022. The Vermont Department of Corrections reported that Rodrigues had assaulted CO’s Nareau and Myers. Investigation showed that Rodrigues had attempted to assault Nareau and assaulted Myers with bodily fluids.

As a result, Rodrigues was charged with Attempted Simple Assault on a Correctional Officer and Assault on a Correctional Officer with Bodily Fluids on 04/22/2022. He was ordered to appear in Windsor Superior Court on June 21, 2022 at 0800 hr.s to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE 06/21/2022 TIME: 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

BAIL: Held-currently incarcerated

MUG SHOT: No

Detective Lieutenant Eric Albright

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-East

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road | Westminster, VT. 05346

802-722-4600 | 802-722-4691(fax)

eric.albright@vermont.gov