22B1002136/BCI-B-East Arrest-Assault on a Corr. Off.; Assault on CO w/Bodily Fluids (2nd)-Dodge

CASE#: 22B1002136

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Lt. Eric Albright

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-East

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/11/2022 1044 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) Town of Springfield

VIOLATION: Simple Assault on a Correctional Officer, Assault on a Correctional Officer with Bodily Fluids (second offense)

ACCUSED: Edward S. Dodge

AGE:29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, VT

VICTIM(S):

CO Jason C. Hurd, VT-Department of Corrections, SSCF-Springfield, VT

CO Alden D. Tewksbury, VT-Department of Corrections, SSCF-Springfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/01/2022, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East detectives began an investigation into a report of an assault by Inmate Edward Dodge on a Correctional Officer at SSCF in Springfield on 03/11/2022. The Vermont Department of Corrections reported that CO Hurd and Tewksbury had been assaulted by Dodge. Investigation showed that Dodge had physically assaulted CO Hurd and assaulted CO Tewksbury with bodily fluids.

As a result, Dodge was charged with Simple Assault on a Correctional Officer, and Assault on a Correctional Officer with Bodily Fluids (second offense). He was ordered to appear in Windsor Superior Court on June 21, 2022 at 0800 hrs. to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE 06/21/2022 TIME: 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

BAIL: Held-currently incarcerated

MUG SHOT: No

Detective Lieutenant Eric Albright

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-East

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road | Westminster, VT. 05346

802-722-4600 | 802-722-4691(fax)

eric.albright@vermont.gov