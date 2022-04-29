22B1002136/BCI-B-East Arrest-Assault on a Corr. Off.; Assault on CO w/Bodily Fluids (2nd)-Dodge
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1002136
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Lt. Eric Albright
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-East
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/11/2022 1044 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) Town of Springfield
VIOLATION: Simple Assault on a Correctional Officer, Assault on a Correctional Officer with Bodily Fluids (second offense)
ACCUSED: Edward S. Dodge
AGE:29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, VT
VICTIM(S):
CO Jason C. Hurd, VT-Department of Corrections, SSCF-Springfield, VT
CO Alden D. Tewksbury, VT-Department of Corrections, SSCF-Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/01/2022, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East detectives began an investigation into a report of an assault by Inmate Edward Dodge on a Correctional Officer at SSCF in Springfield on 03/11/2022. The Vermont Department of Corrections reported that CO Hurd and Tewksbury had been assaulted by Dodge. Investigation showed that Dodge had physically assaulted CO Hurd and assaulted CO Tewksbury with bodily fluids.
As a result, Dodge was charged with Simple Assault on a Correctional Officer, and Assault on a Correctional Officer with Bodily Fluids (second offense). He was ordered to appear in Windsor Superior Court on June 21, 2022 at 0800 hrs. to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE 06/21/2022 TIME: 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
BAIL: Held-currently incarcerated
MUG SHOT: No
Detective Lieutenant Eric Albright
Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-East
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road | Westminster, VT. 05346
802-722-4600 | 802-722-4691(fax)