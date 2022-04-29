St. Charles Police Department, MSHP, and Missouri AG’s Office Conduct Joint Human Trafficking Operation, Rescue 8 Victims and Make 1 Arrest

The St. Charles City Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, and a multitude of other local, state, and federal agencies conducted a successful joint human trafficking operation, dubbed “Operation Enduring Shield” in St. Charles, Missouri last night.

The joint operation, organized by the St. Charles City Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Missouri Attorney General’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, resulted in the rescue of 8 victims. Additionally, 1 arrest was made, and the investigation is ongoing. The victims were offered victim services, including food, lodging, onsite medical services, counseling/therapy and drug rehabilitation. “Combating human trafficking in the state of Missouri has been one of my core goals since taking my oath as Attorney General. Due to the hard work done by my Office’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, we have successfully conducted multiple human trafficking operations, including last night’s operation in St. Charles,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Thanks to the hard work and cooperation of law enforcement, we were able to rescue 8 victims. I want to thank the St. Charles Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and all the other agencies that helped this operation happen. Every victim saved is one step closer to our goal of ridding Missouri of human trafficking.” “Operation Enduring Shield was a success, and certainly couldn’t have been accomplished without the help of local law enforcement agencies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, and others. The St. Charles City Police Department will continue to work with our partners at the local and state level to combat human trafficking,” said the St. Charles City Police Department.

The Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force consists of law enforcement and victim service providers from around the state working together to combat human trafficking, rescue victims and make our communities safer. The agencies that assisted in the operation are the Attorney General’s Office, St. Charles Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, MSHP’s Missouri Information Analysis Center, O’Fallon Police Department, Wentzville Police Department, Lake St. Louis Police Department, the St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force, and the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. This is an ongoing investigation, and further information cannot be released at this time, although more information may be released at a later date.

