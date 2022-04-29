Route 3054 Baldwin Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in Collier

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Baldwin Road (Route 3054) in Collier Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, May 2 weather permitting.

Slide repair work, requiring the closure of a portion of Baldwin Road between Pinkerton Run Road and Cowan Road (Route 3043), will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday morning. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct slide repair, pavement restoration, and excavation work through early July. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

West of the Slide

From Baldwin Road, turn left onto Pinkerton Run Road

Turn left onto Noblestown Road (Route 3048)

Turn left onto McMichaels Road (Route 3041)

Follow McMichaels Road back to Baldwin Road

End detour

East of the Slide

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #