I-95 Lane, Ramp Closures Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA -- Motorists will encounter a number of travel restrictions on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia next week between the Allegheny Avenue and Interstate 676 (Vine Street) interchanges for activities related to the removal of the final work zone construction barriers at the Girard Avenue Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Tuesday, May 3, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a left lane closure will be in place on northbound I-95 between I-676 (Vine Street) and Girard Avenue;

Wednesday, May 4, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a left lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between Allegheny Avenue and I-676 (Vine Street);

Wednesday, May 4, and Friday, May 6, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the southbound I-95 on-ramp at Aramingo Avenue at the Girard Avenue Interchange will be closed. Traffic will be detoured south on Aramingo Avenue, south on Delaware Avenue, west on Callowhill Street, south on 2 nd Street, then east on Market Street to the southbound I-95 on-ramp;

Street, then east on Market Street to the southbound I-95 on-ramp; Thursday, May 5, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the southbound I-95 on-ramp at Allegheny Avenue will be closed. Traffic will be detoured south on Richmond Street, south on Delaware Avenue, west on Callowhill Street, south on 2 nd Street, then east on Market Street to the southbound I-95 on-ramp; and

Street, then east on Market Street to the southbound I-95 on-ramp; and Thursday, May 5, and Friday, May 6, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating left and right lane closures are scheduled on southbound I-95 between Allegheny Avenue and I-676 (Vine Street).

In addition, alternating northbound or southbound double lane closures are scheduled on Columbus Boulevard between Spruce Street and the I-95 on-ramp in Philadelphia on Monday, May 2, through Thursday, May 5, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for core borings.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zones because delays are expected. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

The core borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for reconstruction to cap Interstate 95 and complete other improvements in the Penn's Landing area beginning in late 2022.

The removal of the construction barriers is the start of the final construction activities to be completed over the next several weeks on mainline I-95 under the Section GR4 project to reconstruct southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges and the southbound ramps at Girard Avenue. Construction of ground level improvements at the interchange will continue through Fall 2022.

