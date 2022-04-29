Indiana County Maintenance Schedule for the Week of May 2, 2022
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|RT 22
|SR 22
|Burrel, W. Wheatfield, E. Wheatfield
|Mowing
|RT 22
|William Penn Hwy
|Various Twps
|Flushing
|RT 85
|Plumville to Home
|S. Mahoning
|Patching
|RT 119
|SR 119
|White Twp
|Mowing
|RT 119
|SR 119
|Rayne and E. Mahoning
|Patching
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Green Twp
|Patching
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Various Twp
|Flushing
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Cherryhill Twp
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 403
|SR 403
|Various Twp
|Flushing
|RT 422
|SR 422
|Cherryhill, White, and Pine
|Mowing
|RT 1012
|Allison Rd
|Green Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1018
|SR 1018
|Green Twp
|Flushing
|RT 1027
|Taylorsville Rd
|Green Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1035
|Dixonville Rd
|Grant, Green, Rayne Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 3013
|Blacklick Rd
|Blacklick Twp.
|Patching
|RT 3017
|SR 3017
|Various Twps
|Flushing
|RT 3035
|Old 119
|Center and White Twp
|Patching
|RT 3056
|Old 56
|Armstrong and Washington Twp
|Patching
|RT 4001
|Five Points Rd
|Rayne and S. Mahoning Twp
|Pipe Replacement
|RT 4015
|Wrigden Run Rd/Georgeville Rd
|Flushing
|County Wide
|County Wide
|RT 1006
|White/Cherryhill Twp
|Sign Replacement/Repair
|3 Digit State Routes
|SR 022, 119, 422,
|Mowing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.