Indiana County Maintenance Schedule for the Week of May 2, 2022

04/29/2022 State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 22 SR 22 Burrel, W. Wheatfield, E. Wheatfield Mowing RT 22 William Penn Hwy Various Twps Flushing RT 85 Plumville to Home S. Mahoning Patching RT 119 SR 119 White Twp Mowing RT 119 SR 119 Rayne and E. Mahoning Patching RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp Patching RT 286 SR 286 Various Twp Flushing RT 286 SR 286 Cherryhill Twp Shoulder Cutting RT 403 SR 403 Various Twp Flushing RT 422 SR 422 Cherryhill, White, and Pine Mowing RT 1012 Allison Rd Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1018 SR 1018 Green Twp Flushing RT 1027 Taylorsville Rd Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1035 Dixonville Rd Grant, Green, Rayne Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 3013 Blacklick Rd Blacklick Twp. Patching RT 3017 SR 3017 Various Twps Flushing RT 3035 Old 119 Center and White Twp Patching RT 3056 Old 56 Armstrong and Washington Twp Patching RT 4001 Five Points Rd Rayne and S. Mahoning Twp Pipe Replacement RT 4015 Wrigden Run Rd/Georgeville Rd Flushing County Wide County Wide RT 1006 White/Cherryhill Twp Sign Replacement/Repair 3 Digit State Routes SR 022, 119, 422, Mowing For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.