Indiana County Maintenance Schedule for the Week of May 2, 2022

04/29/2022

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 22 SR 22 Burrel, W. Wheatfield, E. Wheatfield Mowing
RT 22 William Penn Hwy Various Twps Flushing
RT 85 Plumville to Home S. Mahoning Patching
RT 119 SR 119                 White Twp Mowing
RT 119 SR 119      Rayne and E. Mahoning Patching
RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp Patching
RT 286 SR 286 Various Twp Flushing
RT 286 SR 286 Cherryhill Twp Shoulder Cutting
RT 403 SR 403 Various Twp Flushing
RT 422   SR 422 Cherryhill, White, and Pine Mowing
RT 1012 Allison Rd Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1018 SR 1018 Green Twp Flushing
RT 1027 Taylorsville Rd Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1035 Dixonville Rd Grant, Green, Rayne Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 3013 Blacklick Rd Blacklick Twp. Patching
RT 3017 SR 3017 Various Twps Flushing
RT 3035 Old 119 Center and White Twp Patching
RT 3056   Old 56 Armstrong and Washington Twp Patching
RT 4001 Five Points Rd Rayne and S. Mahoning Twp Pipe Replacement
RT 4015 Wrigden Run Rd/Georgeville Rd   Flushing
    County Wide  
County Wide           RT 1006 White/Cherryhill Twp Sign Replacement/Repair
3 Digit State Routes SR  022,  119, 422,   Mowing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.

