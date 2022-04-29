Submit Release
May Sizzles at the Pechmann Fishing Education Center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (April 29, 2022) – The Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville released its May schedule, which includes both in-person and virtual classes, and two outdoor cooking classes – one focused on game, the other on fish.

The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is led by Wildlife Commission staff or trained volunteers. Most events are free, and a North Carolina fishing license is not required.

May class schedule:

