“Lucky” maxi single and a video marathon by WORLD GOVERNMENT
WORLD GOVERNMENT return with a full maxi-single “Lucky” and a marathon of videos.NICOSIA, CYPRUS, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Look at the map. Are you lucky to be where you are? Look at a clock, at a calendar. Are you lucky to live now? Would you choose a different place and time if you could?
World Government proudly presents "Lucky" in seven versions and videos. It is a bit cautious, a bit sad, a bit sarcastic song about being in the moment, feeling "now". We are finally out of our comfort zone. What is next?
At a time when a lot of creative effort is channeled into just one ultimate track, it is technically impossible to include everything that sounds "right" in one piece. Sometimes there are so many options that it is not clear anymore what is the "main" version and what is a "remix". For their first proper single, WORLD GOVERNMENT chose to prepare a full pack of versions of one song. All done by the band, these variations outline the duo’s spheres of interest and sonic palette. It is almost like the same song is coming from different parallel universes.
The 'Lucky' tracks are accompanied by a full collection of videos. Each of the seven versions of the song has its own imagery. Some are simple and contemplative, some are puzzling or even shocking, some are presenting fragmented stories, while others are just video designs. The videos feature some reappearing footage, as if it is being connected between many realities. It works as a set of separate videos as well as a small music film.
World Government debuted in 2007. After several compilation album appearances and numerous live shows, they focused on a full album. The trap of perfectionism was powerful, and the quest for the album drew the band into a voluntary hermitage for several years. Now, when they have survived, they are returning with bags full of goodies.
“Lucky” will be available on most streaming platforms starting April 29th, 22:
https://li.sten.to/wg-lucky
“Lucky” music videos (playlist):
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzNYz0XXU-Q8DsyhRJZzxHmnBl9JRqSGQ
Second video from the video EP "Lucky" by WORLD GOVERNMENT