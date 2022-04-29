Off-Highway Dump Truck Market is expected to exceed the valuation of over USD 12.8 billion by 2026

Reports And Data

global Off-Highway Dump Trucks Market is expected to exceed the valuation of over USD 12.8 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of nearly 6 % through the years

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data published a new report titled global Off-Highway Dump Trucks Market is expected to exceed the valuation of over USD 12.8 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of nearly 6 % through the years. A dump truck, also known as a dumper truck or tipper truck is used for taking dumps such as sand, gravel, or demolition waste for construction. A typical dump truck consists of an open-box bed, which is hinged at the rear and equipped with hydraulic rams to lift the front, allowing the material in the bed to be dumped on the ground behind the truck at the delivery site.

Off-highway dump trucks are heavy construction vehicles with very little resemblance to standard dump trucks. They are of two primary forms of off-highway dump trucks, namely, a rigid frame and articulating frame. The two dump trucks using these forms are termed as haul trucks and articulated dumpers. Haul trucks consist of the rigid frame and conventional steering with a rear-wheel drive. Most of the large-sized haul trucks use diesel-electric powertrains. The diesel engine drives an AC alternator or DC generator that sends electric power to electric motors at each rear wheel. The largest-ever production haul truck is the BelAZ 75710 by BelAZ, which was developed in 2016 and has retained its title since then

Market Overview:

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the market:

• BOSCH

• Caterpillar

• Terex Trucks

• Komatsu

• Hitachi Construction Machinery

• Doosan Infracore

• BelAZ

• Volvo

• Hydrema

• Bell Equipment

• Liebherr

• Freightliner Trucks

• Shougang Heavy Truck

• XEMC



Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Automotive Human Machine Interface Market on the basis of Technology, Product, Access Type, Components, Functions, Vehicle type, Propulsion, and Region:

Off-Highway Dump Trucks Market segment based on Product Type:

• Rigid Frame

• Articulating Frame

Off-Highway Dump Trucks Market segment based on Application:

• Construction

• Mining

• Others

Off-Highway Dump Trucks Market segment based on Region/Country:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Questions Answered In The Report

1. What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

2. What are the key factors driving the global Off-Highway Dump Trucks market?

3. What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

4. Who are the key players in the global Off-Highway Dump Trucks market?

5. What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?

6. What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

7. Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global Off-Highway Dump Trucks market?

