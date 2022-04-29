Noodle Station Participates in the Save The Food Fest 22’ Event

Noodle Station participates in Save the Food Fest Mitchel Zelman, co-owner of Noodle Station

Fort Lauderdale restaurant, Noodle Station, joins the Save The Food Fest to bring awareness to food waste prevention by educating the community.

People are what bring a community together and what better way to bring everyone together than serving great food and learning about ways to reduce food waste in the process.” — Mitchel Zelman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 9th, 2022 participants came together to celebrate and learn about Food Waste Prevention Week during the Save The Food Fest 22’ event. The event took place at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale and the following programs sponsored the Save The Food Fest event:

- Heal The Planet

- Sustainable Hollywood

- STEM+Computer Science Broward County Public Schools

- Renüable

The event included activities like:

- Plant & Seed Giveaway

- Guided Food Forest & Butterfly Garden Nature Tours

- Live Chef Demonstration

- Free Hands-on Activities & Workshops

- Bring your Food Scraps for Compost Drop-Off

- Games, Music, and Food

Several states and major cities throughout the country campaigned to save food and money through social media challenges, K-12 student art contests, invention marathons, presentations with special guests including celebrated local chefs and elected officials, and much more.

Food Waste Prevention Week is a dynamic week, chock full of engaging activities to raise awareness and inspire everyone to reduce food waste at home, at work, and in our communities.

Noodle Station, a Fort Lauderdale restaurant serving noodle bowls, bao, and beer, participated in the Save The Food event.

“We’re proud to be active in the community,” said Mitch Zelman, co-owner of Noodle Station. “People are what bring a community together and what better way to bring everyone together than serving great food and learning about ways to reduce food waste in the process.”

Noodle Station Co-founder, Walter Harris was in attendance and did a live chef demonstration showing kids how to reuse items in cooking instead of throwing them away.

The event raised tremendous awareness and inspired everyone to reduce food waste in their own homes.

More about Noodle Station

Noodle Station, located at 3045 N. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, opened in January 2020 and has since become a favorite for local diners and celebrity food critics. In addition to being featured on the Food Network, the restaurant has been featured on Hungry Black Man, Josiah Eats, and Chase Creative on YouTube.

For more information, please visit https://eatnoodlestation.com/ or call (954) 990-5460.