Road Closures for Pipe Replacement on Grant Avenue in East Butler Borough in Butler County

Indiana, PA – PennDOT District 10 is alerting motorists to two upcoming road closures on Grant Avenue in East Butler Borough, Butler County.

At 7:00 a.m. on May 3 and on May 10, Grant Avenue between (State Route 2004) East Butler Road and State Route 68 Chicora Road will be closed for a pipe replacement.  Motorists can detour using State Route 68 to State Route 422 to (State Route 1025) Bonniebrook Road to (State Route 1011) Grant Avenue.

In the event of a weather delay, both closures will be the following day.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

