Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market is Expected to CAGR of 7.9% to reach USD 47.71 Billion by 2028

Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach USD 47.71 Billion by 2028

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data published a new report titled global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market research report that delivers a close watch on changing market trends as well as the size of individual segments, and overall industry outlook. The Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market was valued at USD 25.65 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach USD 47.71 Billion by 2028. Increasing demand for connected vehicles from the customers globally as well as the rising adoption of Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) by various OEMs are the major factors driving the growth of the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market. Another factor adding up to the growth of the market is the increasing demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features from customers globally. However, the high cost of the equipment of the HMI components used in the automobile is one of the factor restraining the growth of the market through the forecasted period. Another factor that can restrain the growth of the market is the lingering threat of a cyber-attack in the Automotive HMI components.

Market Overview:

The automotive sector comprises a wide range of organizations involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and selling of motor vehicles, motorcycles, stowed vehicles, and mopeds. The sector is today one of the world's most profitable sectors. The integration of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), predictive technology, augmented reality (AR) and use of deep learning in automobiles is making it possible to manufacture self-driving cars, autonomous driving, and implement Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and accident prevention features.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The study gives a 360-degree view on business policies, company profiles, price, cost, revenue, and business contracts. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies.

Prominent players in the market:

Continental AG (Germany), Luxoft Holding, Inc. (Switzerland), Aptiv PLC (Ireland), Synaptics Inc. (U.S.) Viseton Corp. (U.S.), Valeo S.A. (France), Harman International (U.S.), Clarion Co. Ltd. (Japan), Magneti Marelli SPA (Italy), Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan), Altran Technologies (France), & Voicebox Technologies (U.S.).

The report offers strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants and also provides graphical representation of top companies’ share to provide a competitive edge to the readers.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Automotive Human Machine Interface Market on the basis of Technology, Product, Access Type, Components, Functions, Vehicle type, Propulsion, and Region:

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Visual Interface

Acoustic Interface

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Voice Control Systems

Central Displays

Instrument Clusters

Steering Mounted Controls

Heads up Displays

Rear Seat Entertainment Displays

Multifunction Switches

Others

Access Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Standard System

Multimodal System

Components (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Indicators

Switches

Sensors

Camera

Displays

Controllers

MCU

Others

Functions (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Display & Projection

Haptic enabled control

Infotainment

Gesture Control

Driver monitoring

Others

Vehicle (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Passenger Vehicle

Mid-sized car

Sedan

Minivan

Convertible

Crossover

Hatchback

Others

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Compact

Utility Vehicle

Supermini

Light Truck

Others

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Mobile Truck

Limo

Recreational Vehicle

Towing Truck

Fire Trucks

Others

Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electric

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Petrol

Diesel

Table of Contents:

Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Forecast

Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

