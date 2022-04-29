Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market is Expected to CAGR of 7.9% to reach USD 47.71 Billion by 2028
Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach USD 47.71 Billion by 2028
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data published a new report titled global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market research report that delivers a close watch on changing market trends as well as the size of individual segments, and overall industry outlook. The Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market was valued at USD 25.65 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach USD 47.71 Billion by 2028. Increasing demand for connected vehicles from the customers globally as well as the rising adoption of Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) by various OEMs are the major factors driving the growth of the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market. Another factor adding up to the growth of the market is the increasing demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features from customers globally. However, the high cost of the equipment of the HMI components used in the automobile is one of the factor restraining the growth of the market through the forecasted period. Another factor that can restrain the growth of the market is the lingering threat of a cyber-attack in the Automotive HMI components.
Market Overview:
The automotive sector comprises a wide range of organizations involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and selling of motor vehicles, motorcycles, stowed vehicles, and mopeds. The sector is today one of the world's most profitable sectors. The integration of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), predictive technology, augmented reality (AR) and use of deep learning in automobiles is making it possible to manufacture self-driving cars, autonomous driving, and implement Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and accident prevention features.
Competitive Landscape:
The global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The study gives a 360-degree view on business policies, company profiles, price, cost, revenue, and business contracts. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies.
Prominent players in the market:
Continental AG (Germany), Luxoft Holding, Inc. (Switzerland), Aptiv PLC (Ireland), Synaptics Inc. (U.S.) Viseton Corp. (U.S.), Valeo S.A. (France), Harman International (U.S.), Clarion Co. Ltd. (Japan), Magneti Marelli SPA (Italy), Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan), Altran Technologies (France), & Voicebox Technologies (U.S.).
The report offers strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants and also provides graphical representation of top companies’ share to provide a competitive edge to the readers.
Segments covered in the report:
This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Automotive Human Machine Interface Market on the basis of Technology, Product, Access Type, Components, Functions, Vehicle type, Propulsion, and Region:
Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Visual Interface
Acoustic Interface
Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Voice Control Systems
Central Displays
Instrument Clusters
Steering Mounted Controls
Heads up Displays
Rear Seat Entertainment Displays
Multifunction Switches
Others
Access Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Standard System
Multimodal System
Components (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Indicators
Switches
Sensors
Camera
Displays
Controllers
MCU
Others
Functions (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Display & Projection
Haptic enabled control
Infotainment
Gesture Control
Driver monitoring
Others
Vehicle (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Passenger Vehicle
Mid-sized car
Sedan
Minivan
Convertible
Crossover
Hatchback
Others
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Compact
Utility Vehicle
Supermini
Light Truck
Others
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Mobile Truck
Limo
Recreational Vehicle
Towing Truck
Fire Trucks
Others
Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Electric
Battery Electric Vehicle
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Petrol
Diesel
Key Questions Answered In The Report
What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?
What are the key factors driving the global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market?
What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?
Who are the key players in the global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market?
What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?
What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?
Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market?
Table of Contents:
Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Overview
Economic Impact on Industry
Market Competition by Manufacturers
Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Market Effect Factors Analysis
Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Forecast
Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Analysis by Application
Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
