Poughkeepsie based cleaning company gains national recognition as American Dream success story
The story of Poughkeepsie’s own LCS Facility Group will be featured on an episode of The American Dream airing on The Bloomberg Network April 30th
This recognition is a testament to hard work and the power in believing not only yourself, but those who believe in you along the way”POUGHKEEPSIE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The story of Poughkeepsie’s own LCS Facility Group and Joe Lepore will be featured on an episode of The American Dream airing on The Bloomberg Network, this Saturday, April 30th at 5:00 pm.
— Joe Lepore
From its headquarters in Poughkeepsie, New York to its four national offices, LCS has been at the forefront of excellence in the facilities industry and service to their communities. With key values that extend far beyond most, LCS Facility Group has demonstrated significant commitment to clients, economic development, and charitable organization since its inception in 2001.
What began with a single van and (4) four employees have grown into a family-owned organization, that today, employs hundreds of employees offering a vast array of service lines: facility maintenance, hospitality and stewarding, construction support and much more.
The American Dream is a nationally broadcast series hosted by Eric Roberts that inspires audiences with the stories of successful organizations’ humble beginnings and delves into each entrepreneur’s journeys. Organizations that have been featured in the past have included KFC, Jersey Mike’s, and Royal Caribbean, to name a few. “This recognition is a testament to hard work and the power in believing not only yourself, but those who believe in you along the way” says, Joe Lepore on being recognized as an American Dream success story.
Beginning with nothing but a dream – no investors, no capital, and no financial support, LCS Facility Group’s success is undoubtedly a pure example of the American Dream and is honored to have our story and the important work we do shared with a national audience.
Tune into the full episode airing on the Bloomberg Network on April 30th at 5:00 pm to see the Joe Lepore’s story.
LCS Facility Group
Since its founding in 2001, starting with a single van and five employees, LCS Facility Group has become an industry leader and premier outsourcing partner within the facilities management sector. Now comprised of nearly 500 employees, LCS Facility Group remains a family-owned business with long-lasting relationships, an old-world work ethic, and dedication to customer service. With a reputation of high-level expertise, professionalism, and specialty services, LCS Facility Group continuously exceeds both industry and client standards. For more information about LCS Facility Group or any of their services, please visit www.LCSFacilityGroup.com
Stefania Riccitelli
Bright Futures Management Group
+1 845-863-5516
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn