Trade Finance Market 2022-2028 | Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Types, Applications | Industry Share, Size, Size, Revenue | Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends

The global Trade Finance market size is projected to reach US$ 11631260 million by 2028, from US$ 8014110 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2028.



Trade finance signifies financing for trade, and it concerns both domestic and international trade transactions. A trade transaction requires a seller of goods and services as well as a buyer. Various intermediaries such as banks and financial institutions can facilitate these transactions by financing the trade.

While a seller (or exporter) can require the purchaser (an importer) to prepay for goods shipped, the purchaser (importer) may wish to reduce risk by requiring the seller to document the goods that have been shipped. Banks may assist by providing various forms of support. For example, the importer's bank may provide a letter of credit to the exporter (or the exporter's bank) providing for payment upon presentation of certain documents, such as a bill of lading. The exporter's bank may make a loan (by advancing funds) to the exporter on the basis of the export contract.

Other forms of trade finance can include documentary collection, trade credit insurance, finetrading, factoring or forfaiting. Some forms are specifically designed to supplement traditional financing.

The topmost companies in the Trade Finance market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply of Trade Finance. These strategies will let the key players to cover their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the market:

Key Players includes: -

BNP Paribas

Bank of China

Citigroup Inc

China Exim Bank

ICBC

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Mizuho Financial Group

Standard Chartered

MUFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Credit Agricole

Commerzbank

HSBC

Riyad Bank

Saudi British Bank

ANZ

EBRD

Japan Exim Bank

Banque Saudi Fransi

Afreximbank

AlAhli Bank

Export-Import Bank of India

Global key players of trade finance include BNP Paribasm, Bank of China, etc. Global top 3 companies hold a share over 10%.



Market Segmentation: -

Trade Finance market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Trade Finance report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Guarantees

Letters of Credit

Documentary Collection

Supply Chain Financing

Factoring

Segment by Application

Machinery

Energy

Food and Consumer

Transport

Chemical

Metals & Non Metallic Minerals

Others

In terms of product, letters of credit is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is energy industry, with a share about 30%.

Years considered for this report: -

Historical Years: 2017-2028

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Asia Pacific and North America with the share about 30% and 20%.

