Women's health advocates Senator Risa Hontiveros and Miss Universe 2021 meet in Vigan City

PHILIPPINES, April 29 - Press Release April 29, 2022

'GIRL POWER MOMENT' WOMEN'S HEALTH ADVOCATES SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS AND MISS UNIVERSE 2021 MEET IN VIGAN CITY

Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu met at Vigan City, Ilocos Sur recently as fellow longtime women's health advocates.

Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, and is known for her women-centered legislation, said she was pleased to learn that the Miss Universe 2021 winner is currently on tour to help women and girls around the world take charge of their menstrual health. Hontiveros and Sandhu, who met last April 28, are staunch advocates of women empowerment and health for all.

Hontiveros also received an endorsement from Ilocos Sur Gov. Ryan Singson and Vice Governor Jerry Singson for her re-election during the groundbreaking ceremony with health workers at Vigan hospital grounds, done in partnership with the senator's office.

Hontiveros, under her advocacy of 'Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay' also facilitated funding for Ilocos Sur Provincial Hospital and provided free medical services through her 'Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic' for citizens of Ilocos Sur.

Women's health advocates Senator Risa Hontiveros and Miss Universe 2021 meet in Vigan City

