PHILIPPINES, April 29 -
April 29, 2022
Pangilinan on biggest BPO decision to allow WFH and pay more taxes
"Saludo ako sa Concentrix sa kanilang pasyang ipag-work-from-home ang kanilang mga kawani at magbayad na lang ng mas malaking buwis kung ang kapalit nito ay ang kaligtasan, kapakanan at kaligayahan ng kanilang mga manggagawa.
Ganyan ang nagagawa ng pamumunong nakikinig, nagpapakita ng radikal na pagmamahal."
