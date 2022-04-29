Floating Production System (FPS) Market 2022-2027 | Growth, Size, Revenue, Shares | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges| Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, and Applications

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floating Production System (FPS) Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Floating Production System (FPS) analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global Floating Production System (FPS) market was valued at 1397.67 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.35% from 2021 to 2027

The Major Players in the Floating Production System (FPS) Are:

BUMI Armada Berhad

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Keppel Offshore and Marine

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering

Samsung Heavy Industries

SBM Offshore

Technip

Teekay

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Floating Production System (FPS) types split into:

FPSO

Tension Leg Platform

SPAR

Barge

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Floating Production System (FPS) applications, includes:

Shallow water

Deepwater

Ultra-deepwater

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

