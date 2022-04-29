Cumene Market Growth US$ 23320 million by 2028 | Share, Size, Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Key Players, Geographical Regions, Types, Applications
Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, SABIC, BASF, The Dow Chemical, Taiwan Cement
Researcher's, "Cumene Market 2022" report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Cumene. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Cumene industry.
The global Cumene market size is estimated to be worth US$ 18730 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 23320 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the review period.
The Major Players in the Cumene Market Are:
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Exxon Mobil
- Total
- BP
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Westlake Chemical
- SABIC
- BASF
- The Dow Chemical
- JX Nippon Oil
- CPCC
- KMG Chemicals
- CNPC
- Chang Chun Plastics
- KenolKobil
- Formosa Plastics
- Taiwan Cement
The report examines the Cumene market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Cumene Market types split into:
- GC
- AR
- General
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Cumene Market applications, includes:
- Production of Phenol and Acetone
- Chromatography
- Others
Regional Analysis:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
