Covid19: State of Health Emergency Extended Until 31 May 2022 (Government Council)

MOROCCO, April 29 - The Government Council, convened on Thursday, decided to extend the duration of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory until May 31, 2022, to continue to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of measures taken by public authorities to fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government Council adopted the draft decree No. 2.22.311 extending the duration of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory, presented by Minister of Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, said Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas at a press briefing after the Council's meeting.

This project aims to extend the duration of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory, from Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 6 p.m. until Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 6 p.m., said the Minister.

