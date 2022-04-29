New York: Urban Planning Minister Holds Talks with UN-Habitat Executive Director

MOROCCO, April 29 - Minister of National Territorial Planning, Urban Planning, Housing and Urban Policy, Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, held, Wednesday in New York, talks with the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

These talks were held on the sidelines of the minister's participation in the high-level meeting on the implementation of the New Urban Agenda, which is being held this Thursday at the initiative of the United Nations General Assembly, in collaboration with UN-Habitat.

During these discussions, Ms. El Mansouri highlighted the quality of the cooperative relations between Morocco and the UN body in charge of housing, expressing the Kingdom's commitment to continue to support the New Urban Agenda.

In this regard, she stressed that Morocco has just published its National Report on the implementation of this new urban agenda, on March 21, 2022, noting that the Kingdom is among the 8 countries on the continent to have fulfilled this commitment out of a total of 54 African countries.

The minister also reaffirmed Morocco's commitments to sustainable development and its total adherence to the spirit of South-South cooperation.

For her part, the UN-Habitat Executive Director hailed Morocco's commitment to the urban agenda and to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, including SDG 11.

She pointed out that the high-level meeting convened by the President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, is an opportunity to learn about Morocco's best practices and "success stories" in terms of implementation of the urban agenda.

The UN official expressed her readiness to further strengthen cooperation and consultations with Morocco in this important area.

These talks took place in the presence of the Deputy Permanent Representative of Morocco to the UN, Omar Kadiri.

Ms. El Mansouri, who is leading the Moroccan delegation to the high-level meeting on the implementation of the New Urban Agenda, also met with her African counterparts as part of the Ministerial Dialogue on the African Urban Agenda.

This meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of Nigeria, in New York, was an opportunity for African Member States to refine the orientations for a joint position on the implementation of this agenda.

The High-level Meeting on the Implementation of the New Urban Agenda seeks to assess the progress in the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and facilitate an ongoing exchange of experiences among Member States, Local and Regional Governments, and other constituencies of the New Urban Agenda such as professional associations, grassroots organisations, and business leaders.

The New Urban Agenda was adopted at the United Nations Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development (Habitat III) in Quito, Ecuador, on 20 October 2016. It was endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly at its sixty-eighth plenary meeting of the seventy-first session on 23 December 2016.

It represents a shared vision for a better and more sustainable future, according to the UN.

If well-planned and well-managed, urbanization can be a powerful tool for sustainable development for both developing and developed countries.

MAP 28 avril 2022