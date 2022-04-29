Frozen Food Market Size, Growth, Global Trends, Segmentation, Industry Demand and Opportunities 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Frozen Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global frozen food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. The frozen food products are processed and preserved at acute cold temperatures, which are then stored in freezers for later use. These products consist of a variety of vegetables, fruits, ready-to-eat meals, meat-based products, and seafood. The freezing of foods is a natural form of preservation to retain the nutrients for extended periods. Frozen food products offer the consumers to choose from a wide variety of season products all year round.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/frozen-food-market/requestsample

Global Frozen Food Market Trends and Drivers:

The shifting consumer preference toward convenience food and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products and the rapid expansion of the food and beverage (F&B) industry are some of the factors primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, busy schedules and hectic lifestyle, especially that of the working populace, have significantly facilitated the demand for frozen food products, which is providing a significant boost to the market growth. The rising number of online food retail platforms and the increasing consumer expenditure capacities are some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global frozen food market on the basis of product type, frozen vegetable snacks, frozen meat products, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Frozen Vegetable Snacks

• Frozen Meat Products

• Frozen Vegetables and Fruits

Frozen Vegetable Snacks Breakup by Type:

• French Fries

• Bites, Wedges and Smileys

• Aloo Tikki

• Nuggets

• Others

Frozen Meat Products Breakup by Type:

• Chicken

• Fish

• Pork

• Mutton

• Others

Frozen Vegetables Breakup by Type:

• Green Peas

• Corn

• Mixed Vegetables

• Carrot

• Cauliflower

• Others

Frozen Fruits Breakup by Type:

• Strawberries

• Berries (Raspberries, Blueberries and Blackberries)

• Cherries

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Iran, Others)

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the frozen food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Associated British Foods plc

• Kellogg Company

• McCain Foods Limited

• Bellisio Foods Inc. (Charoen Pokphand Foods)

• Wawona Frozen Foods

• Nestle S.A.

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• General Mills Inc.

• Jeanie Marshal Foods Ltd

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3501&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.