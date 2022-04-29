Bio Solvents Market is expected to grow from USD 9.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 15.9 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028 : Greyviews

Bio Solvents Market BASF SE., The Dow Chemical Co., AkzoNobel N.V., E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Cargill Inc., Huntsman Corp., LyondellBasell, BioAmber, Myriant Corp., and Vertec Biosolvents among others. To enhance their market share in the global bio solvents market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio solvents market is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness regarding environmentally sustainable goods coupled with the rising environmental issues. Bio solvents are derived from the agricultural sources, which includes corn, sugarcane, refined glycerin, soybean oil, lactic acid, and bio succinic acid among others. Rise in environmental concern over the past few years, has propelled national and international regulatory authorities to implement strict regulations directed to address threat of harmful chemical substances. This has boosted demand for bio solvents.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/global-bio-solvents-market/20/request-sample

On the other hand, bio solvents offers benefits such as reduced toxicity, low volatile organic compounds (VOC), biodegradability, worker safety, and environmental friendliness. Such benefits further fuels growth of the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

The lactate ester segment led the bio solvents market and valued at USD 3.02 Billion in 2020. This is mainly due to rising demand across the printing inks, coatings, and industrial applications. However, glycols solvent segment is anticipated to witness highest growth during the forecast period.

The paints & coatings application segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 3.48 Million in 2020. Rapid usage of lactate ester solvents across paints & coatings applications drives growth of this segment. In addition, urbanization and industrialization are projected to fuel demand for paints & coatings, fueling growth of the segment.

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the bio solvents market and valued at USD 3.59 Billion in 2020. Advancing living conditions and increasing population and per capita income along with the flourishing end-user industries primarily drives growth of the region. North America region is anticipated to grow at prominent CAGR over the forecast period, due to growing demand and product innovation in terms of application and quality of bio solvents.

Key players operating in the global Bio Solvents Market BASF SE., The Dow Chemical Co., AkzoNobel N.V., E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Cargill Inc., Huntsman Corp., LyondellBasell, BioAmber, Myriant Corp., and Vertec Biosolvents among others. To enhance their market share in the global bio solvents market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, In June 2021, LyondellBasell signed a long-term commercial agreement with Neste. Under this agreement, the companies will collaborate on making chemicals and polymers from renewable feedstock more widely available to global brands.

In January 2020, BASF, one of the leading bio solvents industry players acquired Solvay’s polyamide business. This acquisition has broaden BASF’s polyamide capabilities with innovation coupled with the well-known products such as Technyl.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/20

Global Bio Solvents Market by Product:

Lactate Ester

Soy Methyl Ester

Glycols

Alcohol

Others

Global Bio Solvents Market by Application:

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

Global Bio Solvents Market by Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Korea Southeast Asia

South America Brazil Peru

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia



About the report:

This research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the bio solvents market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies. It studies the market essential sides such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to improve market insight.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/20/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Browse Related Reports:

Global Metal Cleaning Market Size by Ingredients Type (Chelating Agent, Surfactant, Solvents, Solubilizers, pH Regulators, and Others), Cleaner Type (Aqueous and Solvent), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Aerospace, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), Metal Type (Steel, Copper, Aluminium, and Others) and Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-metal-cleaning-market/31

Global Ethyl Acetate Market Size by Application (Adhesives and Sealants, Paints and Coatings, Process Solvents, Intermediates, Pigments, and Other), End-user Industry (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Automotive, Artificial Leather, and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-ethyl-acetate-market/29

Global Zeolites Market Size by Product Type (Natural and Synthetic), Function (Ion-Exchange, Molecular Sieve, and Catalyst), Framework (Linde Type A, Faujasite, and MFI), Pore Size (3A – 7A and 7A – 10A), End-use (Construction & Building Materials, Animal Feed, Wastewater Treatment, Soil Remediation, and Others), and Application (Adsorbents, Catalysts, Detergent Builders, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-zeolites-market/27

Global Biosurfactants Market Size by Type (Glycolipids, Lipopeptides and Lipoproteins, Phospholipids and Fatty Acids, Polymeric Biosurfactants, and Particulate Biosurfactants), Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Food Processing, Agricultural Chemicals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-biosurfactants-market/25

Global Castor Oil Derivatives Market Size by Product (Sebacic acid, 12HSA, Ricinoleic Acid, Undecylenic acid, Dehydrated Castor Oil, Hydrogenated Castor oil (Castor wax), and Others) and Application (Lubricants, Surface Coatings, Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals, Biodiesel, Plastics & Resins, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-castor-oil-derivatives-market/24

Global Natural Oil Polyols Market Size by Product (Soy Oil Polyols, Castor Oil Polyols, Canola Oil Polyols, Palm Oil Polyols, and Sunflower Oil Polyols), End-use (Furniture & Interiors, Construction, Electrical & Electronic Appliances, Footwear, Automotive, Packaging, and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-natural-oil-polyols-marke/21

Global Bio solvents Market Size by Product (Lactate Ester, Soy Methyl Ester, Glycols, Alcohol, and Others), Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-bio-solvents-market/20

Global Mining Chemicals Market Size by Product type (Frothers, Flocculants, Collectors, Solvent Extractants, and Grinding aids), Mineral Type (Base metals, Non-metallic minerals, Precious metals, and Rare earth metals), Application (Mineral Processing, Explosives & Drilling, Water & Wastewater Treatment, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-mining-chemicals-market/13

Global Detergents Chemicals Market Size by Product (Surfactants, Builders, Enzymes, Fragrances, Bleaching Agents, and Others) and Application (Laundry Cleaning Products, Household & Commercial Cleaning Products, Dishwashing Products, Personal Cleaning Products, Fuel Additives, Biological Reagents, and Others), and End User (household and industrial & institutional) Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-detergents-chemicals-market/12

Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market Size by Product Type (Specialty Ester, Fatty Acid Methyl Ester, Glycerol Ester, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines, and Others), By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food Processing, Consumer Goods, Health & Pharmaceuticals, Polymer & Plastic Additives, Textile, Paints & Coatings, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-specialty-oleochemicals-market/8

Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Size by Type (O-rings, Gaskets, Lip seals, D seals, and Others), Material (Metals, PTFE, Silicone, Nitrile Rubber, EPDM, FKM, FFKM, UHMWPE, and PU), Application (Manufacturing equipment and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.