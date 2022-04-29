Randy Gray of Grayhawk Safety & Health Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BENTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeping workers safe and productive can make or break a business. It’s why OSHA compliance is not just a box to be checked. It's a way of life.

OSHA stands for Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and it has become one of the most important parts of running a business.

OSHA regulations exists to prevent these injuries and fatalities in the first place. Before OSHA, the annual fatality rate in the U.S. was 50,000 people a year! With OSHA, that number has been reduced to 5,000.

Most employers are receptive to these regulations. They understand using these as guidelines makes them work better. They get better rates on workers compensation, and they have better employee morale. Everything just works better when everyone is safe.

Randy Gray has 25 years of experience as an OSHA compliance officer. Today, Randy is the founder of Grayhawk Safety & Health Consulting, dedicated to leading workplaces to a safer world.

Randy has assisted legal counsel in 94 cases as an expert witness.

“There are a lot of people who do safety and health expert witness work, but most of them don't have real OSHA compliance experience,” says Randy. “They say they are OSHA experts, but they never worked for OSHA. It takes years of experience to be an expert in this particular field, because you have to understand the standards and how they're implemented.”

Upon completing his degree in occupational safety and health in 1993, Randy was hired by OSHA in Kentucky as a compliance officer, where he spent the next 25 years, the last 11 of which as a specialist in charge of catastrophic and critical fatal and non-fatal events.

According to Randy, most fatalities happen within a few seconds. Almost all fatalities and injuries are preventable. The vast majority are the result of human failure.

“Whenever you're dealing with OSHA, there's very little gray involved,” says Randy. “It's usually almost always black and white.”

For more information, visit www.grayhawksafety.com