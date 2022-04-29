Voting for Việt Nam’s Top 10 ICT businesses 2022 launched

VIETNAM, April 29 -

The organiser announced the voting for the Top 10 leading information, communication and technology (ICT) firms in 2022 at the press meeting on Thursday. — Photo courtesy of VINASA

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) has begun voting procedures to find the Top 10 leading information, communication and technology (ICT) firms in 2022.

Speaking at a press meeting held in Hà Nội on Thursday, VINASA said this year’s event would select the 10 best ICT companies in 20 categories, including five fields of traditional fields of IT industry, priority areas for digital transformation, enterprises with capacity in new technologies, digital startups and special voting groups.

In 2022, the programme has two notable changes by adding the field of ICT equipment research, manufacturing and distribution enterprises to the voting field. With the growing trend of the Internet of Things (IoT) combined with artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data, the boundary between hardware and software has been blurred.

New functions and devices are developed continuously. Digital transformation cannot be separated from IT and industries, software and technology solutions cannot be separated from hardware devices. To encourage and promote the development of these enterprises, VINASA added the category to the voting.

In addition, the organising board will select, establish and announce the trillion-revenue enterprise club in this year's programme.

Việt Nam is aiming for 100,000 digital enterprises by 2030 and forming at least 10 digital technology firms that play a leading role and have international competitiveness, with a turnover of over US$1 billion.

The organisers will select from businesses with total revenue of VNĐ1 trillion or more in 2021 to award the title. The club will have its own programme that affirms the position and stature of Vietnamese technology firms and builds a team of powerful pioneers and industry leaders to invest in advanced and market-oriented technologies.

Nguyễn Văn Khoa, VINASA’s Chairman, said: “A complete development ecosystem needs synchronous growth in all components. Currently, 99 per cent of the IT industry is small and medium enterprises. The number of large technology enterprises playing a leading role is too small, with less than 10 enterprises.

"Moreover, the capacity of these large enterprises is also uneven, and the connectivity is not high. With its mission, VINASA wants this business team to have a close connection in all issues to complete the ecosystem and create breakthrough development. Billion-dollar businesses will appear more from the club. This is really an ambitious and emotional plan of VINASA.”

The voting will receive applications until June 20. The award ceremony is expected to be held in August.

Launched in 2014, the annual award for Top 10 ICT firms in Việt Nam has introduced 446 businesses and issued 23 publications in Vietnamese, English and Japanese. The publications were sent to more than 100,000 partners in 100 countries and territories worldwide. — VNS