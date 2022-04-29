Oil & Gas EPC Market Size Is Booming at a CAGR of 5.4%, Projected To Reach 252.56 Billion by 2028 | Industry Share, Revenue, Sales Value and Volume, Emerging Demands, Business Strategy, Opportunity, and Challenges | Industry Research Biz

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “ Oil & Gas EPC Market ” Report delivers an all-inclusive analysis that offers exhaustive research with insightful data. This report evaluates various integral elements i.e. Current Market Trends, Upcoming Developments, and Future Business Tactics along with key opportunities. Oil & Gas EPC market report entails evidential data with significance compiling, accurate market sizes, market share estimates, and sales volume that authentic research and estimation. This research composed a thorough and in-depth segmentation that provides overview of various aspects including product types, applications and industry regional survey.

The global Oil & Gas EPC market size is projected to reach USD 252560 million by 2028, from USD 173290 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2028.

Global Oil & Gas EPC Market Scope:

Oil & Gas EPC Market research report spread across 116 Pages with top key manufacturers and list of tables and figures.

EPC means Engineering, Procurement and Construction. Oil & Gas EPC is the companies that offer EPC services are hired by Oil & Gas companies for long-term projects that need to be completed by skilled individuals.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Oil & Gas EPC Market

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Public Type accounting for % of the Oil & Gas EPC global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Oil Industry segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Oil & Gas EPC market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Oil & Gas EPC are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the North America is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and % respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Oil & Gas EPC landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period.

The Major Players in the Oil & Gas EPC Market Include:

WorleyParsons

CB&I

Technip

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Saipem

Wood

GS Engineering & Construction Corporation

Daelim Industrial

Daewoo Engineering & Construction

SK Engineering & construction

Samsung Engineering

KBR

Técnicas Reunidas

Petrofac

Bilfinger

NPCC

TATA Projects

These research report provides information about competitive strategies, fact-based research, market considerations, solutions, emerging business models and opportunities for multiple segments. The report provides a global snapshot of market size, segmentation data, marketing growth strategies, market share, export and import information, competition, domestic production, best sales prospects, distribution, statistical data, business practices, and end-user analysis. In order to provide a more informed view, top company profiles include Business Overview, Product / Service Offerings, Segment & Total Revenue, Gross Margin, SWOT Analysis, and % Market Share.

On the basis of Product Type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Public Type

Private Type

On the basis of the End Users/Applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:



Oil Industry

Gas Industry

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period.

With tables and figures helping analyses worldwide Global Oil & Gas EPC market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

