Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial water treatment chemicals market size is expected to grow from $26.74 billion in 2021 to $27.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.29%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The industrial water treatment chemical market is expected to reach $34.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.04%. Growing industrialization and expanding automotive sector are expected to propel the growth of the industrial water treatment chemicals market.

The industrial water treatment chemicals market consists of sales of industrial water treatment chemical products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) where the chemicals such as coagulant, flocculent, and PH adjustment chemicals are used in wastewater treatment, to adjust pH and begin coagulating solids in the wastewater and removal of bacteria before the delivery to clean or portable water supply before the consumption.

Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Trends

Technology advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial water treatment chemicals market. These include new technologies for wastewater treatment.

Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segments

The global industrial chemical water treatment market is segmented:

By Product: Antifoams, Oxygen Scavengers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides and Disinfectants, Oxidants, pH Conditioners, Sludge Conditioners, Scale Inhibitors, Others

By End-User: Oil and Gas, Power, Metal and Mining, Chemical, Others

By Application: Raw Water Treatment, Cooling and Boilers, Effluent Water Treatment, Water Desalination

By Geography: The global industrial water treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial water treatment chemicals market overviews, global industrial wastewater treatment chemicals global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global industrial water treatment chemicals market, industrial water treatment chemicals global market share, industrial water treatment chemicals global market segments and geographies, industrial water treatment chemicals global market players, industrial water treatment chemicals market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The industrial water treatment chemicals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BWA Water Additives, The Dow Chemical Company, Ecolab, Solenis, Kemira, Solenis LLC, Kemira Oyj, Suez S.A, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Lonza, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Snf Floerger, The Lubrizol Corporation, and Ashland.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

