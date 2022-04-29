Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Incorporates Hybrid Cloud Solutions For Enhanced Services

Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Platform as a Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the industry are increasingly preferring hybrid cloud solutions to increase efficiency, innovation, and reduce costs. Hybrid Cloud, one of the Platform as a Service (PaaS) market trends, refers to a cloud infrastructure environment that is a mixture of private cloud, on-premises computing and public cloud solutions. Platform as a service providing companies in the industry are leveraging this technology to enhance their agility, capability, increase development & deployment speed, and reduce IT costs. For instance, Amazon Web Service, a cloud computing platform, has developed a set of hybrid capabilities in the industry to capitalize on the global market. Some of the major hybrid cloud providers are Amazon, Microsoft, and VMWare, followed by other technology companies IBM, Apple, Google, Cisco, Hewlett-Packard, Dell, Oracle, and Rackspace.

The global platform as a service (PaaS) market is expected to grow from $49.41 billion in 2021 to $57.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The Platform as a Service market (PaaS) share is expected to reach $96.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

Many companies are outsourcing application and webhosting to third party managed hosting services companies to reduce the IT infrastructure costs. Procurement of servers, storage devices and other software applications and hire professionals to develop and maintain websites and host applications are much more expensive for businesses than outsourcing these functions to third party managed services companies.

Major players covered in the global platform as a service (PaaS) industry are Amazon web service, Salesforce Platform, IBM Cloud Foundry, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Function, Red Hat, Inc., Oracle Cloud PaaS, SAP SE, Engine Yard, ActiveState Software Inc., Software AG, VMware Inc., Cloud Foundry, EMC Corporation and AT&T Inc.

TBRC’s global platform as a service (PaaS) market analysis report is segmented by type into application infrastructure and middleware (AIM), database management systems (DBMS), business intelligence platform (BIP), application development on cloud, by deployment into public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, by end-user into financial institutions and services (BFSI), technology, retail, distribution, education services, travel and transport, healthcare and life sciences, others.

